Auburn Man Wanted for Kidnapping in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An Auburn man is wanted for kidnapping and burglary — following a hostage situation at Tuesday morning — at Rangedale Apartments in Selma.

Authorities say 34 year old Antonio Scott went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment — and held her against her will for hours.

The woman told police she came home from work at around three in the morning.

And when she opened the front door — her ex-boyfriend stepped from behind it — pointed a gun to her head — and threatened to kill her.

“You had a serious domestic violence situation where the guy had an assault rifle,” said DA Michael Jackson.

“She could have been harmed. Law enforcement could have been harmed. It’s just, it’s just a bad situation.”

State — federal — and local law enforcement officers — responded to the scene.

The woman ran out of the apartment when police arrived.

Police evacuated neighboring units. Then surrounded the woman’s apartment.

Scott was able to escape — and he’s now on the run from police.

No one was hurt during the incident — anyone with information that could help police find Antonio Scott — call Selma police at 874-2125. Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.