Auburn Man Wanted for Kidnapping in Selma

An Auburn man is wanted for kidnapping and burglary — following a hostage situation at Tuesday morning — at Rangedale Apartments in Selma.

Authorities say 34 year old Antonio Scott went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment — and held her against her will for hours.

Wal Rangedalehostage PkgThe woman told police she came home from work at around three in the morning.
And when she opened the front door — her ex-boyfriend stepped from behind it — pointed a gun to her head — and threatened to kill her.

“You had a serious domestic violence situation where the guy had an assault rifle,” said DA Michael Jackson.

“She could have been harmed. Law enforcement could have been harmed. It’s just, it’s just a bad situation.”

State — federal — and local law enforcement officers — responded to the scene.

The woman ran out of the apartment when police arrived.

Police evacuated neighboring units. Then surrounded the woman’s apartment.

Scott was able to escape — and he’s now on the run from police.

No one was hurt during the incident — anyone with information that could help police find Antonio Scott — call Selma police at 874-2125. Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

