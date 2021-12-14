Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray Celebrates 91st Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was invited to attend civil rights attorney Fred Gray’s 91st birthday celebration in Tuskegee.

The office staff at Gray’s law office honored him with a surprise luncheon. The office is made up of six attorneys and six support staff.

Gray started practicing law in 1954 and is still practicing today. He has represented historic civil rights figures such as Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Earlier this year, Gray was honored with the renaming of Jefferson Davis Avenue in Montgomery. It is now Fred D Gray Avenue.