Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Donated Dozens of Bicycles and Toys to “Toys for Tots”

by Carrington Cole

A lot of companies are going the extra mile to make sure kids can have gifts this holiday season. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama held their 17th consecutive toy drive this year.

Hyundai held a toy drive for the Marine Corps ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign as well as the Montgomery Housing Authority. During the months of November and December, Hyundai team members purchased 127 bicycles and dozens of other toys from local retailers.

The Montgomery Housing Authority received 64 of the bicycles, while the donated toys and remaining bicycles went to the “Toys for Tots.”

Vice President of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Robert Burns had this to say about his team donating so many toys and bikes.

In addition to the bicycles and toys, Hyundai team members also gave over $1,000 in cash to ‘Toys for Tots.”

“It’s a wonderful day to provide this to the community and so we’re proud we do it.” stated Burns. “We do this every year, but in these times with COVID and other things I think it’s really important we do the right thing for the community and I think that’s what our team members have done, so I’m really proud of them.”

This year marked the 12th year that Hyundai has collected bicycles for “Toys for Tots.”