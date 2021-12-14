Memorial service held for Tallapoosa Co. Girls Ranch lives lost in I-65 pile up

by Mattie Davis

Government officials, sheriffs, and many more who were impacted by the lives of the girls that were lost in a tragic accident on Interstate 65 earlier this year came together to remember them and dedicate a monument that will forever honor their legacy.

In June when Tropical Storm Claudette moved through Alabama, a group from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch got in a pileup wreck on I-65 on the way back from their trip to the Gulf Coast, taking the lives of eight girls. Since the tragic accident, the ranch has received love and support from the community to take small steps forward.

A memorial service was held on December 14 to honor the lost lives. Speakers included Governor Kay Ivey and Nancy Buckner the Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner. A monument was also dedicated to the girls featuring a cross surrounded by eight columns to remember them each. The monument is located directly across from the Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch office in Camp Hill.

The ranch is thankful to the State of Alabama for the support they have shown, as well as the total strangers who stepped forward to help during this time. Because of this, they can continue to accomplish their mission of providing a loving home for neglected children in our state.