Pay It Forward: Towanda Friday of Valley Grande

by Ellis Eskew

Towanda Friday was nominated by her daughter for all she does to care for the community.

Friday owns two restaurants in Valley Grande.

She is known for feeding the elderly and homeless and makes sure they have what they need, whether it’s food or fans in the summer.

“Everybody knows ‘the ice cream lady,’ ‘the sandwich lady.’ When the storm came through and knocked everybody’s power out, she helped people with hotel rooms, helped find places to stay. She’s just amazing,” said her daughter Zantia Friday.

“I learned from my grandmas– my grandma Alice and my grandma Virginia– on how to help the community. They always say ‘it takes a village and it starts with one person,'” said Friday.