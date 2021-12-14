Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon; Trending Warmer This Week

by Ben Lang

Tuesday looks like another nice December day. Despite another cold morning, plentiful sunshine warms temperatures considerably. Temperatures top out near 70°. The sky remains mostly clear overnight. Temperatures won’t fall as far, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures trend even warmer Wednesday and Thursday. Both days may feature a bit more cloudiness, but sunshine remains in the mix. Temperatures could be in the low 70s for many Wednesday afternoon. Winds turn more firmly to the south Thursday. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s for most as a result. Our forecast remains rain-free through Thursday.

Showers appear possible Friday. However, the coverage looks spotty, so not everyone sees rain. Even if you do, rain may not last very long in any particular location. Otherwise, Friday features more clouds and humidity. However, temperatures look very warm. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s- wayyy above normal for this time of year. Temperatures won’t fall below the 50s Thursday or Friday night either.

Rain looks most likely within our eight day forecast on Saturday. A cold front brings a more widespread rain throughout the day. A few storms could be in the mix too. However, severe weather looks very unlikely at this time. The front moves to our southeast by Sunday, but clouds and some rain may linger for at least part of the day.

Another system impacts our weather early next week. Models don’t agree on where exactly it tracks, but it could be a coastal low that moves west to east just to our south. That could lead to a shield of rain for part or all of our area next Monday. As it departs to our east next Tuesday, our forecast turns drier and cooler. Temperatures may only reach the 60s next Monday and Tuesday with lows falling into the 40s.