Some Rain Ahead For Part Of The Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure maintains a hold on our weather and it’s keeping things quiet for now. We expect sunshine along with dry conditions through Friday. Temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day. A frontal boundary makes a run at the state but stalls just north of us Friday. The front does push southward and helps kick off showers over us Saturday. It’s looking like mainly showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder. A severe storm threat is still unlikely. The front pushes through the state and ends up south of us Sunday. Cooler air spills into the region and temps fall into the 60s for highs Sunday afternoon. An area of low pressure forms along the boundary to our south Monday. This sends moisture into the state and showers return to the area. Clouds and rain activity will keep it cooler and temps struggle to reach 60 for afternoon highs. High pressure returns for Tuesday and that puts us back into sunshine. Temps begin warming again and we’re approaching 70 degrees by the middle of next week.