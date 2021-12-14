Troy Police Searching for Missing Man Last Seen in October

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police need your help to find a missing man who hasn’t been seen since October.

Police would like to find 35-year-old Aaron Danyale Reeves. Police say he was last seen in Ariton on October 28 and spoke of going to the beach. Police say Reeves is known to suffer from several psychological disorders.

He is 5’8″ and 155 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Troy Police at (334) 566-0500, the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.