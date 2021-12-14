UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a man’s shooting death.

Police say they have charged 27-year-old Antuanio  Pickett of Montgomery with killing 36-year-old Sammy Lewis of Montgomery.  Lewis was shot Saturday night in the 900 block of Victor Tulane Court. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Pickett was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. 

Police say no additional information is available.

 

