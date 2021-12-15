Auburn adds 16 Early Signees to 2022 Class

by Adam Solomon

Auburn – Auburn football is adding 16 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2022 season, Coach Bryan Harsin announced today.

“It’s a great day for Auburn. I’m really excited about the class we signed and we’ll continue to work toward another signing period as we prepare for our bowl game and practice,” Harsin said.

“Our entire focus and purpose in recruiting was to bring in the right people, number one – character, hard workers, guys who were going to compete, guys who were winners. We had 16 signees and eight are going to be mid-year enrollees. We had seven captains in this group and the average GPA of our signees is 3.3.

“I want to thank all the people who were involved in making this happen; our focus has been a continuation of building relationships and an understanding of what the expectations are. Everyone on this staff did a great job in helping make that happen.”

Damari Alston RB 5-10 205 Atlanta, GA/Woodward Academy

Austin Ausberry CB 6-1 199 Baton Rouge, LA/University Lab

Camden Brown WR 6-3 190 Monroe, LA/St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Jay Fair WR 5-10 175 Rockwall, TX/Rockwall-Heath

Holden Geriner QB 6-3 206 Savannah, GA/Benedictine Military

Marquise Gilbert S 6-2 180 Daytona Beach, FL/Hutchinson CC

Powell Gordon LB 6-3 210 Auburn, AL/Auburn

EJ Harris OL 6-5 303 Auburn, AL/Auburn

Omari Kelly WR 6-1 175 Jesup, GA/Hewitt-Trussville (AL)

Alex McPherson K 5-10 156 Fort Payne, AL/Fort Payne

JD Rhym CB 6-1 180 Valdosta, GA/Valdosta

Micah Riley-Ducker TE 6-5 236 Omaha, NE/Bellevue West

Keionte Scott CB 6-0 185 San Diego, CA/Snow College

Enyce Sledge DL 6-4 305 Monroe, LA/Neville

Caleb Wooden S 6-1 180 Lawrenceville, GA/Archer

Robert Woodyard Jr. LB 6-1 235 Mobile, AL/Williamson

Damari Alston (RB, 5-10, 205; Woodward Academy; Atlanta, Ga.): Record-setting all-purpose running back who holds the Woodward Academy career rushing yards (4,195) and rushing touchdowns (62) record … team captain for Coach John Hunt and the War Eagles to the Class 5A Region 3 title … Rivals ranks him No. 3 nationally at his position … top 50 recruit in the state of Georgia by 24/7 and ESPN … PrepStar All-America … also a track and field letterman

Austin Ausberry (DB, 6-1, 199; University Laboratory School; Baton Rouge, La.): Play-making defender with elite athletic ability … also played receiver, leading Coach Andy Martin and the Cubs to the Division II state championship title as a senior and the semifinals as a junior … Under Armour All-America Game … SI preseason All-America … also a track & field letterman … Rivals rates him the No. 6 recruit at his position nationally … top 20 prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals, ESPN, 24/7 … graduating with a 3.6 GPA

Camden Brown (WR, 6-3, 190; St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) HS; Monroe, La.): Long wide receiver seeking his third straight state title. … 24 catches for 483 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior for Coach Roger Harriott, helping the Raiders advance to the Florida state Class 7A finals … also a track & field letterman … rated among the top 90 overall recruiting prospects in the state of Florida by ON3, Rivals, 24/7 and ESPN … lived in Louisiana growing up

Jay Fair (WR, 5-10, 175; Rockwall-Heath HS; Rockwall, TX): Skilled receiver with big-play potential … recorded 46 receptions for 894 yards (19.4 avg.) and 13 touchdowns as a senior and captain for Coach Mike Spradlin and the Hawks … school-record 25 receiving rouchdowns … VYPE DFW public school receiver of the year … earned first team all-District 10-6A honors as a junior … rated among the top 60 overall prospects in the state of Texas by ESPN and 24/7 … ESPN ranks him the No. 55 receiver recruit nationally … also a track & field letterman

Holden Geriner (QB, 6-3, 206; Benedictine Military School; Savannah, Ga.): Top-rated quarterback prospect with more than 7,100 career passing yards, 71 TD for Coach Danny Britt at Benedictine … led the Cadets to the Class 4A state title as a senior, passing for 3,377 yards, 36 TD … MVP in the state championship game … team captain … graduating with a 4.0 GPA … Atlanta TD Club player of week; WJCL Big 22 … as a junior, earned AJC first team all-state and all-Greater Savannah honors passing for 2,770 yards, 25 TD … ESPN lists him No. 9 at his position nationally … among top 25 overall prospects in state of Georgia by 24/7, ESPN … PrepStar All-America

Marquise Gilbert (S, 6-2, 180; Hutchinson CC; Flagler Palm Coast HS; Daytona Beach, Fla.): Ranked as the No. 1 junior college safety prospect in the country… recorded more than 50 tackles, 2 INT in two seasons for Coach Drew Dallas and the Salt City Bowl champion Blue Dragons … 2021 spring all-KJCCC honorable mention … played in three games at Bethune-Cookman in 2019 … all-area and second team all-state safety for Coach Travis Roland at Flagler Palm Coast High

Powell Gordon (LB, 6-3, 210; Auburn HS; Auburn, Ala.): Productive linebacker and two-time captain who helped the Auburn High Tigers and Coach Keith Etheredge advance to the Class 7-A regional finals with a 10-3 record as a senior … Tigers were state finalists his junior season with an 11-2 mark … 2020 ASWA first team all-state … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Rivals rates him the No. 25 prospect nationally at his position … among the top 30 recruits from the state of Alabama by 24/7, ESPN, Rivals, PrepStar

EJ Harris (OL, 6-5, 303; Auburn HS; Auburn, Ala.): Dominant lineman on both sides of the football with size, strength and balance … helped the Auburn High Tigers and Coach Keith Etheredge advance to the Class 7-A regional finals with a 10-3 record … O-A News all-area performer as a junior at Beauregard (Ala.) High, where he was also a basketball and track & field letterman … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … ESPN, 24/7 and Rivals rank him among the top 20 overall prospects in the state of Alabama … PrepStar All-America

Omari Kelly (WR, 6-1, 175; Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) HS; Jesup, Ga.): Elite wide receiver with a great catch radius … second team Class 7A all-state as a junior for Coach Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … AL.com A-List … also a sprinter in track & field … previously lived in Jesup, Ga. … Rivals ranks him No. 13 among prospects from the state of Alabama … top 25 nationally at his position by ESPN and 24/7 … PrepStar All-America

Alex McPherson (K, 5-10, 156; Fort Payne HS; Fort Payne, Ala.): The top-ranked kicker in the country playing for Coach Chris Elmore at Fort Payne High … holds the state record 61-yard field goal vs. North Jackson … teammates voted him a team captain … won Kohl’s kicking national field goal competition and underclassman challenge … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game record 58-yard field goal … Under Armour All-America Game … also ranked among top 10 punting prospects nationally … brother Evan kicks for Cincinnati Bengals … also a soccer letterman … No. 1-rated kicker by Rivals, PrepStar and 24/7

JD Rhym (CB, 6-1, 180; Valdosta HS; Valdosta, Ga.): Instinctive defensive back with great coverage ability … registered 54 tackles, 5 TFL as a senior for Coach Shelton Felton at Valdosta High … 46 tackles, 5 TFL as a junior for the Wildcats … two-year all-Region 1-AAAAAA … AJC first team all-state … On3 and 24/7 rank him among the top 15 overall recruits in the state of Georgia … top 25 nationally at his position by 24/7, On3, Rivals and ESPN

Micah Riley-Ducker (TE, 6-5, 236; Bellevue West HS; Omaha, Neb.): Strong, athletic pass catcher and blocker … averaged 18.6 yards on 36 catches with 6 touchdowns for Coach Michael Huffman and the Bellevue West Thunderbirds as a senior … first team Class A all-state … also a basketball and track & field letterman … Rivals and ESPN both rate him the No. 15 tight end prospect nationally … top 6 recruit from the state of Nebraska by ESPN, Rivals, 24/7, PrepStar

Keionte Scott (CB, 6-0, 185; Snow College; Helix HS; San Diego, Calif.): Athletic junior college playmaker at defensive back who served as a team captain at Snow College … two-season contributor on defense and as a return specialist at Snow College for Coach Zac Erekson … Badgers were 7-1 this fall … CFA juco preseason All-America … two-way starter at Helix (Calif.) High for Coach Robbie Owens, helping the Highlanders win the Southern California open division … also a track & field letterman … 24/7 ranks him the top juco prospect at his position

Enyce Sledge (DL, 6-4, 305; Neville HS; Monroe, La.): Big defensive lineman who is tough and athletic with great quickness … played multiple positions up front helping Coach Jeff Tannehill and the Neville Tigers advance to the Class 4A semifinals as a junior and senior … has the tools to provide depth in his first year and will develop into a dominant SEC defensive lineman … two-time first team all-district, team captain and second team all-NE Louisiana … also a basketball letterman … rated as one of the top 50 overall prospects in the state of Louisiana by ESPN, On3 and 24/7

Caleb Wooden (S, 6-1, 180; Archer HS; Lawrenceville, Ga.): Physical defender who projects as a collegiate safety … 189 career tackles, 8 interceptions for Coach Andy Dyer and the Archer High Tigers … all-Region 7-A and second team all-Gwinnett County as a junior … brother Colby is a defensive end for the Tigers … ESPN and PrepStar rate him among the top 50 prospects in Georgia … Rivals ranks him No. 49 among national recruits at his position

Robert Woodyard Jr. (LB, 6-1, 235; Williamson HS; Mobile, Ala.): Dominant linebacker who has recorded more than 200 tackles over the past two season … team captain for Coach Melvin Pete Jr. and the Lions … as a junior, recorded 133 tackles, 12 TFL, earning Class 4A first team all-state honors … AL.com A-List … also a basketball letterman … 24/7, ESPN and Rivals rate him among the top 10 overall prospects in the state of Alabama … ranked No. 5 nationally at his position by Rivals