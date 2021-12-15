Local Agencies Among Those Getting $1.4 Million to Help Child Abuse Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several local agencies will be getting their share of $1.4 million in grants to help children who are victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants, which were announced by Gov. Kay Ivey. The money will help nine nonprofit organizations provide services including counseling, advocacy, emotional support, safety services and referrals to other community organizations that offer additional assistance.

“Navigating the criminal justice system can be stressful and complex, especially for children who have unfortunately become victims of abuse,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

The money comes from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The following grants were awarded to several local agencies around the state who provide direct services to victims:

Athens-Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Limestone County): $225,600

The Tuscaloosa Children’s Center (Greene, Hale, Sumter, Tuscaloosa counties): $147,840

Blount County Children’s Center Inc. (Blount County): $52,407

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. (Lee, Macon counties): $329,640

Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (Butler, Crenshaw, Lowndes counties): $24,000

Regional Child Advocacy Center Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Washington counties): $91,200

Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Jackson County): $115,200

Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention (Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike counties): $176,64o

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston counties): $255,360