by Alabama News Network Staff

Lowndes County deputies need help finding a missing woman.

Keyquanna Monise Burton was seen last leaving the area of Highway 21 North in Lowndesboro on November 22.

Burton is 46 years old. She is 5’04” and 172 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Keyquanna Monise Burton, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.