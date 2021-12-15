Medicaid Now Certifies Children for Free Lunch in Alabama, Other States

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added Alabama and seven other states to the 19 where students receiving Medicaid coverage will be automatically added to the program offering free or reduced-price school lunches.

The states are Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The department says this expands demonstration projects that have certified more than 1 million students for free means and nearly 260,000 for reduced-price meals since the 2012-2013 school year.

It says the 27 states now involved represent about 75% of students nationwide.

