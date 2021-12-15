Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Vaughn Plaza Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a shooting death that happened on Vaughn Plaza Road.

Police say they have charged 23-year-old Jamie Williams of Montgomery with murder in the death of 24-year-old Alfred Smart.

Smart was shot in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 5. That is just outside of East Boulevard and just off Vaughn Road. Smart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smart was one of three people killed in separate shootings on that day.

Williams is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say no additional information is available for release.