Pike Road Top 100 Recruit Khurtiss Perry Commits to Alabama

by Mattie Davis

Pike Road High School defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry was wanted by just about every D-1 school in the country but ultimately decided to join Coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team.

Perry received a total of 43 college offers. Before picking up the Alabama hat, Perry’s decision came down to the tide along with UCF, Auburn, Texas, and Clemson. Over the last weeks he has had home visits from just about all of them. His family says the experience has been a whirlwind.

“It’s been like a rollercoaster,” Perry’s mother Kristy Hurts said. “All the schools have been nothing but good so going from one school to another, it just had you in mixed emotions.”

Perry made the final decision based off how he feels the University of Alabama is a well rounded fit in terms of education, development, and sending players to the NFL. He also appreciates how Coach Saban believes in him.

“He told me all the factors I could do on his team, the great leader he sees me as, and the all-around players he sees in me before I saw it in myself,” Perry said.

Perry is the No. 12 top 100 recruit and fourth top five instate recruit in the class of 2022 to commit to the University of Alabama.

The defensive lineman led Pike Road to its first 5A football state championship at the beginning of December.