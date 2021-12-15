Rain Returns For Part Of The Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure maintains a hold on our weather and it’s keeping things quiet for now. We expect partly sunny skies along with dry conditions through Friday. Temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. A frontal boundary makes a run at the state but stalls just north of us Friday. The front does push southward and helps kick off showers over us Saturday. It’s looking like mainly showers with possibly a few rumbles of thunder. A severe storm threat is still unlikely. The front pushes through the state and ends up south of us Sunday. Cooler air spills into the region and temps fall into the 60s for highs Sunday afternoon. An area of low pressure forms along the boundary to our south Monday night into Tuesday. This sends moisture into the state and showers return to the area Tuesday. Clouds and rain activity will keep it cooler and temps hovering around 60 degrees for afternoon highs. High pressure returns for Wednesday and that puts us back into sunshine. Temps begin warming again and we’re approaching 70 degrees by the mid and latter half of the week.