Red Cross Sends Alabamians to Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

by Kay McCabe

As many organizations and individuals flee to Kentucky to help those affected by the tornadoes, the American Red Cross of Alabama & Mississippi is sending one of it’s own to help as well.

Mike Brown of the American Red Cross, left on Wednesday to focus on the areas that aren’t getting as much help.

“Unfortunately there are smaller towns that are also hurting,” said Annette Rowland, Regional Director of Communications & Marketing “and we want to make sure we’re reaching everyone so that will be mikes job on the ground is coordinating needs for those communities, and also getting the supplies and people there.”

The current death toll for Kentucky in 74 and still many people are unaccounted for.

Rowland says if you are planning on taking a trip to Kentucky to donate blood, monetary donations, or volunteer, she advises you to make sure organizations are aware of your trip in order to assist productively.

If you would like to donate through the American Red Cross, visit here.