Trending Warmer Through Friday, Then Rain Saturday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning’s weather was all about location. While many started with at least some sunshine, a deck of thick clouds rolled into east Alabama after sunrise. That held temperatures near 60° through midday in cloudy locations. Meanwhile, it was fairly sunny west of I-65 throughout the morning. There, temperatures warmed into the 60s by midday. The cloud deck gradually breaks apart this afternoon, which could result in a quick warm-up for the cloudier locations during the morning. Temperatures could still peak in the low 70s for many Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain milder tonight with lows near 50°.

Thursday likely features a decent amount of sunshine, especially during the morning. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday night lows may not fall further than the upper 50s. Friday could be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday features a sun/cloud mix. However, with a south wind and increasing humidity, a few showers appear possible. They probably won’t last long for a particular location, and likely won’t be heavy. Friday’s rain chance is low, so you may not see rain at all.

Rain and some storms appear much more likely Saturday. In fact, much of the day could feature wet weather. This round of rain forms in advance and along a cold front. The front pushes through our area Saturday night. Much of the rain ends Saturday night, but some showers could linger through Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks drier and perhaps sunnier. However, Sunday’s high temperatures won’t exceed the 60s.

Another round of rain appears possible early next week, while a disturbance tracks along the gulf coast. Models differ on timing for the highest rain coverage between Monday and Tuesday. But rain looks fairly likely one of those days. The disturbance departs to the east by the middle of next week. Outside of the chance for rain, temperatures look cooler next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.