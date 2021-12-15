Unseasonably Warm Weather into the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

With an upper-ridge in place, we stay dry and temperatures will continue a warming trend. Expect a sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Moisture levels will begin to rise Thursday and Friday, so expect more clouds at times, but we will remain dry. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s, which are 10-15- degrees above average for this time of year.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge weakens allowing a cold front to move into the state. The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and showers are likely statewide both days. Not a total wash-out, but be ready for occasional showers, especially on Saturday. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. The high Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The front stalls across the state, north of the front Sunday will be cool, with temps in the 50s, south of the front, 60s are more likely.

Monday a wave of low pressure rides along the front, setting the stage for widespread rain Monday. The weather stays cool Monday with a high in the 50s, and again, no severe weather is expected.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry weather returns late Tuesday, and looks to continue the rest of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, while lows in the 40s. By Thursday and Friday, highs look to return to the mid 60s, which mean Christmas looks to feature above average temperatures.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan