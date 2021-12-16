Chad Chig Martin Running for Governor as a Democrat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Chad Chig Martin, a businessman from Enterprise, says he has qualified as a Democratic candidate for governor.

Martin graduated from Enterprise High School in 1986, received a full football scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and graduated in 1991.

He is single with a 27-year-old daughter. Martin owns Honeysuckle Hemp Co., Thunder Industrial Supply and Martin Mobile Homes.

Martin said in a statement, “Recruiting high tech industries with good paying jobs and benefits will be a top priority. I will focus on placing these companies throughout the state so that our hardest hit low income areas have realistic opportunities to succeed.

“I want to move Alabama into the 21st century by clearing the way for a state lotto that will help our strapped school system.

“I will be a Governor that interacts with the people and represents all Alabamians regardless of party lines. I will promote unity among citizens. My calling is to serve all Alabamians.”