COVID-19 Forces ASU Game at UCLA to Be Canceled

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State’s road game against UCLA had to be called off on Wednesday because of COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was announced an hour before the fourth-ranked Bruins were set to take the court.

Earlier in the day, UCLA said coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. He to be replaced by associate head coach Darren Savino.

Fans streaming toward Pauley Pavilion were taken by surprise as word of mouth spread. The Bruins are next scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)