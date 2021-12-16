Elmore County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding a missing man.

68-year-old Christopher Hafley has been missing since Sunday. The sheriff’s office says he has Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen near his home on Butler Lake Road.

There is an active search underway for him. They say he may be trying to get a ride to Atlanta.

He may be wearing blue jeans and a button-down polo shirt.

If you see him or have any information, call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 567-5546.