First case of omicron variant in Alabama has been confirmed

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a development that was expected as the latest mutation spreads in the United States.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials had presumed the variant was already in Alabama since it had been confirmed in neighboring states.

Harris said reports that omicron causes less severe illness are encouraging but cautioned that scientists are still learning about the new variant.

Alabama in recent days has seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Harris urged people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if they are eligible.

