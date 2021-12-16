Fog Thursday Night, Warm Friday, Rain Saturday

by Ben Lang

Thursday’s weather was similar to Wednesday’s across central and south Alabama. A deck of low clouds persisted over many locations through most of the day. However, many locations saw sunshine return by late this afternoon. Despite the clouds, it was another warm day with highs in the 70s in most locations. The clouds won’t be gone for long. Clouds gradually return again tonight. The sky becomes mostly cloudy, but locally dense fog also appears likely overnight.

A dense fog advisory begins at 10PM Thursday evening and continues until 9AM Friday morning across southwest Alabama. Visibility could fall below one-quarter mile at times. Another dense fog advisory could be issued for central Alabama at some point Thursday evening. Regardless, fog development appears likely across much of our area. Temperatures remain mild tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The sky likely remains mostly cloudy Friday. While much of the day looks dry, at least isolated showers appear possible late in the day. Despite the clouds, high temperatures could warm well into the 70s Friday. Showers and eventually some storms gradually become more widespread Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures probably won’t fall below 60° Friday night.

Showers and some storms remain fairly widespread throughout Saturday. The bulk of the initial round of rain could drift into southeast Alabama by the afternoon. However, showers and storms remain possible elsewhere through the evening as a cold front enters our area. The front pushes through Saturday night. A few showers could linger through early Sunday morning. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy and cooler air filters in behind the front.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy, at least for the morning. Some sunshine could return during the afternoon. However, temperatures remain much cooler. Highs may be shy of 60°. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s.

Next Monday looks mostly cloudy, with another round of rain late. A disturbance sliding across the northern gulf produces a cool rain through Tuesday morning. Rain departs Tuesday night, then next Wednesday looks mainly sunny, dry, and mild. Some clouds could return next Thursday, but without any rain. Christmas Eve could feature some rain in Alabama, but it’s really too early to tell. More details to come in the days ahead!