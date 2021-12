by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man died Thursday of injuries he suffered in a wreck Monday.

State troopers say 57-year-old Bryan James Buchanan of Notasulga wrecked his car at about 6:37 a.m. Monday. They say he was driving on Alabama Highway 14, about 1.25 miles west of Auburn, when his car hit a ditch, culvert and utility pole.

He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died.