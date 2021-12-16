Moisture Levels Starting to Rise

by Ryan Stinnett

Moisture levels are on the rise today and tomorrow, so expect more clouds at times, but we will remain dry. Highs today will be in the mid 70s, followed by mid and upper 70s tomorrow. By late in the day tomorrow, some scattered showers are possible, with more widespread rain Friday night and into Saturday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A cold front will move into the state. The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and showers are likely statewide Saturday. Not a total wash-out, but be ready for occasional showers and some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. The high Saturday will be in the mid 70s. The front stalls across the state, north of the front Sunday will be cool, with temps in the 50s, south of the front, 60s are more likely. Now, Sunday looks mostly dry with showers confined to areas closer to the Gulf Coast.

RAIN RETURNS: We are still looking for a wave of low pressure to develop and ride along the front Monday night and into Tuesday allowing for widespread light rain across the state Tuesday. With the clouds and rain, highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s. The rain exits the state early Wednesday with dry weather returning for Thursday. Still too early for a Christmas forecast, with some models differences showing some showers or dry conditions. What we do know, is it will not be a white Christmas for Alabama as temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lowers 60s. \

Have an exciting Thursday!!!

Ryan