Montgomery Regional Airport Names New Executive Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Airport Authority has named Wade Davis as the new executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport.

Davis served for nearly two years as the director of airports for the Shreveport Regional Airport and the Shreveport Downtown Airport. He has also served as executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in New York and helped expand Ogdensburg International Airport.

Davis graduated from the State University of New York with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He also graduated from Clarkson University with a master’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Engineering and Global Operations Management. Davis is a certified member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Directors.

Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

Davis started his new position on Wednesday, December 15.