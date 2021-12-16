New Businesses Taking Up Residence in Troy

by Carrington Cole

Some new businesses are making a home for themselves in Troy.

December 16, 2021 was the grand opening for the first Dunkin’ Donuts establishment in Troy. Dunkin’ is one of many new businesses that will be taking up residence in the town.

It’s not just restaurants coming to Troy but also a bowling alley and 2 more hotels. The Mayor of Troy, Mayor Jason Reeves, hopes the expansion of the town will make it a major destination sport for beach travelers.

“I think it gives more people stopping gear, gives them more options to stop,” stated Mayor Reeves. “We’re excited about that and it also makes us more of a destination location, so even folks within a 30 to 60 mile radius, the more that’s here the more they can do while they’re here.”

Mayor Reeves stated that the expansion started thanks to the Publix Super Market that opened back in 2017.