Owners of Yubar Host Christmas Toy Drive Saturday

by Ja Nai Wright

Yubrothers owners of Yubar and grill in Montgomery will host a Christmas toy drive on Saturday to give to the children in Montgomery.

They will be collecting donated toys at Yubar in the Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center, from 2pm to 5pm. They are open to taking toy donations throughout the weekend for those who are unable to make the donation time.

They also partnered with R&B artist Ginuwine who will be performing at Yubar Saturday Night.

For more information about the event, contact the YuBar and grill via Facebook.