Pike Road Schools Expect Success and Plan For It After Tremendous 2021

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

When the 2020 Census numbers came out, it confirmed what many River Region residents already knew : Pike Road was one of the fastest growing communities and school districts in the state.

In just 4 years with a varsity football squad, the Patriots took home the class 5-A championship.

In December, the AHSAA upgraded Pike Roads classification to 6-A, due to student body increase.

According to Pike Road Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, in 2021 Pike Road Schools increased academic performance.

PRS we’re in the top 10% in the state of Alabama for English, Language, and Arts scores.

The school district was also in the top 15% in the state for Math scores.

Dr. Ledbetter attributes PRS’s success to strong community support and involvement.

“We have a great community that’s dedicated to great education, and so everybody wants greatness from us and everybody works to support that,” says Dr. Ledbetter.

In 2021 Pike Road voters narrowly passed an ad valorem tax referendum to help fund an all new high school.

Ledbetter says it’s now administrations responsibility to show everyone that the tax increase was a good decision.

“We know that long term this is going to help set our school system and our community on a path to success, and its going to allow for that growth to allow the success.” says Ledbetter.

Under the plan, the Georgia Washington Campus will become Pike Road Jr. High.

Officials expect the new high school to be ready for classes in August of 2025.