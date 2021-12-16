Suspect in Custody after Montgomery Police Chase that Ended with Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a police chase ended with a crash involving a marked patrol car. A suspect is in custody.

Police say at about 8:15 this morning, police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Eastern Boulevard and Vaughn Road. They say the driver refused to stop, which led to a chase.

During the pursuit, the patrol car and an uninvolved vehicle collided in the area of Dorchester Drive and East South Boulevard. There were minor injuries from the wreck.

Police have not identified the suspect who was taken into custody, with charges pending.

Police have released no other information.