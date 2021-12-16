Troy Shooting Leaves Four People Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating a shooting that has left four people with injuries.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Botts Avenue at about 3:21 p.m. Thursday. That’s between Dozier Drive and South Franklin Drive, off U.S. Highway 231.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Police say two of the victims were flown by helicopter to Montgomery for treatment. The other two were being treated at Troy Regional Medical Center. One of those two was located near Park Street and Second Avenue.

Police say they believe that everyone involved has been identified.

Police say further information will be provided as it becomes available.