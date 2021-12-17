Court Allows President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate to Take Effect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states and conservative groups are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 employees and affect some 84 million workers across the U.S.

They have vowed to appeal Friday’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The mandate was originally scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.