Crash Causing Traffic Delays on I-65 in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Traffic backs up on I-65 N in Montgomery on Friday evening.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a fiery crash, is causing traffic delays on I-65 northbound in Montgomery.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, involving a tractor trailer that caught on fire has caused a road closure.

Only one northbound lane of Interstate 65 near the 176 mile marker is currently shutdown.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are responding to assist with traffic control and direction.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor and provide updates accordingly.