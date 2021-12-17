One Person Killed in Two-Car Crash in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a two-car wreck that left a woman dead.

Police say on Thursday at about 11:55 a.m., they responded to the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard, near the intersection of Woodmere Boulevard. That’s where they found the passenger of one of the cars, 21-year-old Amari Hunter, with what were originally thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

However, police say she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The drivers of both cars suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no other information to release as they continue their investigation.