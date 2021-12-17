Rain And Some Storms Likely Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday was cloudy but warm for central and south Alabama. While most of the day was dry, scattered but mainly light showers formed in southwest Alabama by the early evening. These showers continue northeast and gradually become more widespread through the rest of the evening. A few storms could be in the mix overnight, with rain gradually becoming more widespread. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, with lows in the low 60s at the coolest.

Saturday could be a washout for many locations. Showers and some storms remain numerous to widespread throughout the day. A few stronger storms appear possible. However, the severe threat is very small, with perhaps a few strong wind gusts. Breaks of sun remain few and far between, but temperatures still warm into the 70s. Rain intensity and coverage decreases by late Saturday evening. A cold front pushes through our area Saturday night. The front ushers in cooler and drier air, bringing almost all of the rain to a close by sunrise Sunday. However, the sky remains mostly cloudy Saturday night. Lows fall into the 50s.

Sunday remains mostly cloudy and cooler, with afternoon highs near 60°. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s, but perhaps upper 30s for some locations.

Next week begins mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures only reach the 50s to low 60s next Monday and Tuesday. The sky remains mostly cloudy both days. Plus, thanks to a low traveling across the northern gulf, showers appear possible late Monday through Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon trends drier with clouds clearing Tuesday night. Sunshine finally returns next Wednesday and Thursday. Both days feature mild afternoons and cool nights. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall within our eight day forecast. However, forecast certainty is very low for both days at this point. At this time, it looks like both days could be rather mild. Both days could feature a mix of sun and clouds. However, it also looks like there could be some rain somewhere in Alabama either day. The Holiday forecast most likely becomes much clearer in the coming days, so check back for updates!