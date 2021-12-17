TAYE DIGGS AND NICOLE BYER TO CO-HOST 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

by Janae Smith

December 10, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Diggs is currently starring in The CW’s hit drama “All American” which returns with new episodes on Monday, February 21, and Byer is a co-host on TBS’s hit series “Wipeout,” which returns with new episodes on January 11.

For the first time ever, the star-studded CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS will be simulcast live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9, 7:00–10:00 p.m. ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations. The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

“Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” said Diggs. “It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!” “Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye!,” said Byer. “Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention… on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very

excited for all of it.” “This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” promised Critics

Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television – all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast!”

Taye Diggs is an established star of film, television and theatre, and made his feature film debut starring opposite Angela Bassett in the box office hit “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Next, he will reprise his role of Harper Stewart in the newest rendition of the Best Man-franchise, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The limited series will bring together the core cast and directorial team of the comedic hit franchise and is set to premiere on Peacock. Diggs currently stars in The CW’s hit drama “All American,” and recently executive produced and co-hosted “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” which aired on The CW, with a second variety special, “The Black Pack: Excellence,” also to air on The CW.

Nicole Byer is one of the most versatile voices in the comedy landscape today. An actress, comedian, writer, author and podcaster, she is perhaps most well-known as the host of Netflix’s Emmy® nominated competition baking series “Nailed It!,” which has gained a cult following of viewers since its premiere on the streaming platform in 2018. In 2020, Nicole made history by becoming the first Black woman ever to be nominated in the Emmy® category of “Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program” and was nominated again in 2021. The series premiered its sixth season in September 2021.

Follow the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook.com/CriticsChoiceAwards.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing almost 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.