UPDATE: Two Men Charged in Troy Shooting that Injured Four People

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they have arrested two men in the shooting that left four people with injuries.

Police say 20-year-old Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll of Union Springs and 20-year-old Ethan De’Ron Franklin of Troy are charged with robbery and attempted murder.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the shooting happened at around 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Botts Avenue.

Police say two of the victims were flown by helicopter to Montgomery for treatment. The other two were being treated at Troy Regional Medical Center.

Police say Carroll and Franklin both had non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were treated and released from Troy

Regional Medical Center last night and were immediately taken into police custody. Their bond is $175,000.

Police say Carroll was out on bond on a robbery charge from Bullock County and on a breaking and entering a motor vehicle charge in Montgomery County.

Police say they expect to make more arrests.