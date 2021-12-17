Very Foggy Friday Morning; Rain Returns Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Dense fog blanketed much of Alabama this morning and as we head through the day we are seeing more clouds than sun. Clouds will continue to increase today and there could be some showers late this afternoon. Temperatures remain well-above average with highs in the low to mid-70s across South/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A cold front will move into the state tomorrow, bringing clouds and rain statewide. Be ready for occasional showers and some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. The high tomorrow will be in the lower 70s. The front moves south and stalls across far South Alabama tomorrow evening. Sunday will be much cooler, with temps near 60°. Sunday will also be dry with any showers confined to areas closer to the Gulf Coast, near the front.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks partly cloudy and cool with highs again near 60°. Monday night, a wave of low pressure will track along the Gulf Coast, allowing for clouds to return, with areas of rain across the southern half of the state Tuesday. With the clouds and rain, highs Tuesday will be in the 50s. The rain exits the state by early Wednesday with dry weather returning for through Friday.

CHRISTMAS DAY: For now the forecast is dry and pleasant on Saturday December 25th. Partly sunny with a high in the 60s after a morning low in the 40s. However, we note there is some models differences, and the forecast could change in the coming days. We do know it will NOT be a White Christmas for Alabama as temperatures will be too warm.

Have an incredible day…

Ryan