Gambling on the Agenda for 2022 Alabama Legislative Session

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lottery and casino legislation will be again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session which starts January 11.

The goal is to get the measure before voters in November.

But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.

Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) said he plans to introduce a gambling legislation that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for the bill.

Lawmakers face primaries in May, which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session.

