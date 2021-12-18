Man Shot on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened on Eastern Boulevard Friday night.

Police say at about 7:44 p.m., they went to the 3400 block of Summerhill Drive on a call that someone had been shot. They found a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Eastern Boulevard, which is near the Vaughn Road intersection.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have released no other information.