Wet And Stormy Saturday, But Clearing For Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

CLOUDY AND RAINY NIGHT: Tonight features rain and storms lingering as a cold front slowly moves through the area. The severe threat is just about over, but some thunder could still be heard in these leftover storms. Expect lows tonight in the mid 50s.

CLEARING SUNDAY, BUT COOLER: Some lingering showers can be expected in the morning, but the rain will be out of the area by midday. The majority of the day will feature cloudy skies, but some sunshine will mix in there in the afternoon hours. Expect highs to struggle to get out of the 50s.

LOOK AHEAD: A milder weather pattern will settle into the area throughout the week, with temperatures right about average and lower rain chances. The best chance for rain will come on Tuesday, but it is currently not looking like a wash-out. Temperatures will be back on the rise by midweek, and Christmas is looking like a warm day, with temperatures in the 70s looking likely.