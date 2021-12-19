Another Year of Growth for the Town of Pike Road

by Mattie Davis

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Pike Road may have experienced one of its biggest years of growth.

In the last years, the town of Pike road has seen extreme growth, and the end seems to be no where in sight. Even in the midst of the pandemic, the town may have seen its most flourishing year yet in 2021.

“Everybody here was able to continue to do business throughout all the ups and downs we’ve dealt with,” Mayor Gordon Stone said.

This year, the town opened an agricultural center, worked to adopt a new zoning map, and welcomed a shopping center that includes a Publix as well as spaces for local businesses.

The community also voted to pass a tax referendum for a new high school, which Mayor Stone believes is validation that the community is excited for the growth.

“I think it was a great result and a result that this town will build on for many years to come.”

Stone said as far as quality of life, many of the town committees such as the prayer team, business council, and arts council made a difference this year in keeping the community connected.

“We are excited in Pike Road because we have been on the positive movement side of the ledger for many many years.”

Looking at the future, major developments are in the works for infrastructure projects, the town’s first office complex, and a recreational center.

“All of our major categories have been working and moving forward,” Stone said.

The mayor also indicated that there are four intersections where businesses are looking to locate in the town. So, 2022 may be just as big of a year as 2021.