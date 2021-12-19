Cool Start To The Week, But Warm Holiday Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

COOL AND CLOUDY SUNDAY: Temperatures have struggled to get out of the 50s today across much of the area, as the cold front and abundance of clouds have not really allowed for much heating throughout the day. Some places may have seen some sunshine, but the majority of the area has been blanketed by clouds.

COOLER START TO THE WEEK: Monday seems to be a mirror of today, as temperatures are expected to only be in the mid 50s with another blanket of clouds. Rain chances will peak tomorrow mainly in the evening hours, as a low pressure system in the tropics is forecast to move northeast and bring rain to south Alabama tomorrow and Tuesday.

LOOK AHEAD: A calmer Monday is in store, but some tropical mischief will bring rain and light storms to the area Monday evening into Tuesday. After that, clearing is expected for Wednesday and temperatures will be in check. As we get over the midweek hump, temperatures will soar above average for Christmas Eve and Christmas, as we expect temperatures in the 70s for these days, and rain chances staying minimal.