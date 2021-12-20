Chilly Start to Week; Rain Returns Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will remain mainly dry across the area, but it will remain cloudy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. A surface low is organizing to our southwest and will track along the Gulf Coast tonight and tomorrow. Showers will spread northward across the state tonight and through the first half of our Tuesday. The rain should begin to taper off tomorrow afternoon with the sky staying cloudy and temperatures in the low 50s. By the way, Winter officially begins at 9:58AM Tuesday.

As the trough begins to move eastward, ridging will start to move in over the southeast and will bring us blue sky and plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be closer to 60°. he ridge continues to build on Thursday, and we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: The warming trend continues for the Holiday weekend…Highs both days will be in the low 70s, which are 15 degrees above average. There will be a few clouds in the sky, and the models have continued to show the possibility of a stray shower Christmas Day but for now, the forecast looks mainly dry. This Christmas is much warmer than last year; Christmas 2020 was sunny and cold with a morning low of 26°. while the afternoon high was 42°

THE FINAL WEEK OF 2021: The ridge intensifies Sunday and will reinforce the calm and mild weather across the Southeast Sunday and looks to continue for much of next week. For now, expect the sky to be partly to mostly sunny each day, with highs in the 70s across South/Central Alabama.

Have an meaningful Monday!!!

Ryan