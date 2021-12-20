Final COVID-19 Report for 2021 Shows Cases Rising in Alabama Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its final weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools for 2021. It shows cases on the rise for the second week in a row.

The dashboard for December 16 shows 750 cases, up from 589 the week before. The case number bottomed out at 414 on December 2 before this slow uptick began.

These numbers are still low, considering the 6,382 cases reported on September 16, exactly three months before the latest report.

These weekly reports don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

The reports will resume January 6, after students return to class following their break for the holidays.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The numbers from last week are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 21 (did not report the week before)

Autauga County: 19 (8)

Elmore County: 15 (17)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: 0 (fewer than 5)

Selma: fewer than 5 (0)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE