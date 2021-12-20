Friendship Mission Hosts Christmas Party and Haircuts for Residents

by Carrington Cole

The holiday season is extremely hard for people who are in need. A generous group of people came together to bring a little holiday cheer to our homeless.

Golden Shears and Wind Creak along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Christmas party for the 27 men who live at Friendship Mission. The party included catered food, new blankets, and haircuts – courtesy of Golden Shears. The party was held to help bring a bit of holiday cheer to the men living at the shelter.

One resident at Friendship Mission, Tacuma, had this to say about the Christmas party.

“Tonight, we’re getting free haircuts,” stated Tacuma. “The Sheriff department came and brought everybody gifts; shoes and clothing that they needed to get through the winter time. We’re getting fed through the community tonight, so it’s just been an awesome night.”

The Sheriff’s Office also gave out new clothing to each man living at Friendship Mission.