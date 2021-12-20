Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s shooting death on Sunday night.

Police say 29-year-old Cornelius Hall of Montgomery was found shot at around 6:15 p.m. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square. That’s just off Woodley Road, south of East South Boulevard.

Police say Hall was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information. If you have tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.