No White Christmas For Us!

by Shane Butler

An area of low pressure will work across the deep south tonight into Tuesday. This will keep us cloudy and wet at times. Rainfall amounts expected to be light and no storms with this system. High pressure moves in for midweek and its sticking around for a while. The skies clear and a brief cool down occurs over us. Temps will fall into the low to mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Much warmer air begins to overspread the region for the latter half of the week and upcoming weekend. We’re looking at low to mid 70s for highs Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day! There’s no white Christmas for us this year. The mild weather pattern continues through the holiday weekend into early next week. Mainly sunny days with temps managing lower to mid 70s for highs.