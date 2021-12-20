Rain Monday Night But Sunshine Before Christmas

by Ben Lang

Monday afternoon looks cool, gloomy, and gray across central and south Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s at midday, and most locations remain in the low 50s or below for the rest of the day. Monday night looks cloudy and cold with rain in the mix. Showers arrive late this evening or shortly after midnight. Showers could be fairly widespread overnight. However, rain amounts look like, with area totals of around one to two tenths of an inch possible. Temperatures fall into the low 40s.

Much of the rain may already be on the way out shortly after sunrise Tuesday. However, clouds linger for much of the day. Temperatures won’t warm much, with highs in the 50s. The sky finally clears Tuesday night. Temperatures cool into the 30s and low 40s by sunrise Wednesday morning.

Sunshine finally returns in abundant supply Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures trend milder, with upper 50s to low 60s Monday and mid 60s Thursday. Wednesday night looks the coldest this week. Some locations could fall to near or below freezing, but into the 30s otherwise.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look even warmer. Temperatures surge to near 70° Christmas Eve afternoon, with sunshine and some clouds filling the sky. Christmas Day looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s. A stalling front could produce isolated showers somewhere in Alabama at some point in the day. However, our holiday weekend forecast looks mainly dry and non-problematic overall.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and mild with highs near 70°. Temperatures range from the low to mid 70s next Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday could feature a few isolated showers. However, any significant rain chance holds off until later next week.